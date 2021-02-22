The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo for the week of February 22-26, 2021

Matthew Atkinson

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Finn (Tanner Novlan) wonders how he will fit into Steffy's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) life now that she's having Liam's (Scott Clifton) baby (or is she?).

While Hope (Annika Noelle) laments her crashing marriage, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) wonders how deep his buddy Vinny (Joe LoCicero) is in this paternity mess.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promos!