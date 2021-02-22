The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo: Rey Guns For Adam

The Young and the Restless spoiler promo for the week of February 22-26, 2021
Author:
Publish date:
Jordi Vilasuso

Jordi Vilasuso

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) has had enough of Adam's (Mark Grossman) interference in his marriage. Sharon's (Sharon Case) new husband is not happy when he finds out Adam tried to the old smoochy smooch.

Rey confronts Sharon, who claims it was all a mistake. He saves his harsher words for Adam, who thinks the detective is making a clear threat.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

yr-sneak peek-adam-8:23:2020
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Spoilers: Adam Causes Marital Woes For Rey and Sharon

yr-promo-6:10:2019
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Kevin Mixes It Up With Adam

yr spoiler brad
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Spoilers: Bill Spencer Hits Genoa City

yr-promo-5:13:2019
The Young and the Restless

Y&R: Nick Is Warned About Adam's Return (VIDEO)