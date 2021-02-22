The Young and the Restless spoiler promo for the week of February 22-26, 2021

Jordi Vilasuso

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) has had enough of Adam's (Mark Grossman) interference in his marriage. Sharon's (Sharon Case) new husband is not happy when he finds out Adam tried to the old smoochy smooch.

Rey confronts Sharon, who claims it was all a mistake. He saves his harsher words for Adam, who thinks the detective is making a clear threat.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!