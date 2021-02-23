Days of Our Lives Promo: Watch Out Salem, Here Comes Jackée Harry!

Watch out Salem, Jackée Harry is headed to Days of Our Lives! There's no doubt that Paulina will be bold and fabulous. But when she rolls into town with her daughter Chanel (Precious Way), you can bet trouble won't be far behind!

Best known for her roles on 227 and Sister Sister, Harry made her television debut in 1983 as Lily Mason on NBC’s Another World - a role she continued to play through 1986.

Look for Harry to make her DAYS debut on March 1.

What are your hopes for the character of Paulina? How do you think Jackée will fit in with the current cast of DAYS?

We want to hear from you! Sound off in the comments!

Watch the the Days of Our Lives Jackée Harry spoiler promo below!