Rome Flynn Joins Netflix's 'Raising Dion'

Rome Flynn

Former The Bold and the Beautiful star Rome Flynn (ex-Zende) is heading to Netflix. Flynn has landed a role on the upcoming second season of Raising Dion

The series centers around Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), a widowed mom raising her son Dion (Ja'Siah Young), whom she discovers has superhero-like powers, while keeping them secret with her dead husband Mark's (Michael B. Jordan) best pal Pat (Jason Ritter). The two try to keep Dion save from people attempting to exploit his powers as they try to figure out where they come from.

Netflix made the announcement of Flynn joining the series via Twitter :

No word yet on who the How to Get Away With Murder grad plays or when the second season will air.

