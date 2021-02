Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) is a mom again. On Feb. 23, the actress shared the good news on her Instagram account.

RELATED: The Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Expecting Second Child

Named Lenix, the baby was born on Feb. 21. He's JMW's second son with husband Elan Ruspoli; Lenix joins big brother Rise Harlen, who turns two on March 4. Take a look at the sweet snap below.