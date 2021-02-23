Steven Bergman Photography

Kiara Barnes (Zoe, The Bold and the Beautiful) is front and center at Forrester Creations these days! The actress told South Africa's Channel 24 about the importance of diversity in life and entertainment.

Barnes is proud to support Black Lives Matter. Discussing being a role model, she stated:

It's a great honour that people would hold me in such regard. I'm so grateful to be where I am, and in the position, I am with my career.

Barnes added:

BLM is just a way of life for me; it's how I grew up and what I've experienced. The hope is that people become more aware and have these discussions at home, speak up for those who feel compromised to do so, and make changes outwardly and inwardly by informing themselves.

Ultimately, she hopes to create more opportunities. She explained: