Y&R's Tony Morina and Josh Griffith Say Sasha Calle Is "Perfect Fit" for Supergirl Role

Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless' executive producer Anthony "Tony" Morina, along with head writer and co-EP Josh Griffith, are showing love to Sasha Calle on the heels of nabbing the role of Supergirl in The Flash film.

Last week, it was announced Calle has signed on to the highly anticipated film and has made history, being the first Latina in the role.

RELATED: The Young and the Restless' Sasha Calle to Star in Upcoming 'Flash' Film

Morina and Griffith released a joint statement congratulating Calle on her big screen role, by saying,