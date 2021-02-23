Y&R's Tony Morina and Josh Griffith Say Sasha Calle Is "Perfect Fit" for Supergirl Role
The Young and the Restless' executive producer Anthony "Tony" Morina, along with head writer and co-EP Josh Griffith, are showing love to Sasha Calle on the heels of nabbing the role of Supergirl in The Flash film.
Last week, it was announced Calle has signed on to the highly anticipated film and has made history, being the first Latina in the role.
Morina and Griffith released a joint statement congratulating Calle on her big screen role, by saying,
On behalf of everyone at The Young and the Restless, we'd like to congratulate Sasha Calle on making history and being chosen to play the first Latina 'Supergirl.' The role of 'Supergirl' is a perfect fit for someone of Sasha's immense talent and we wish her all the best as she takes on this groundbreaking role.