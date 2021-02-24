Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of February 24, 2021

Author:
Publish date:
Lindsay Hartley

All My Children

  • Kathryn Newton (ex-Colby) stars in the time-loop film Map of Tiny Things, out now
  • Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo) stars in Jupiter Ascending, debuting on Netflix on March 7
  • Bradley Whitford (ex-Jason) will participate in ""Handling the Truth: A Conversation Between Lucy Lang and Aaron Sorkin," a live reading from A Few Good Men, on March 4

As the World Turns

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

  • Trevor Donovan (ex-Jeremy) will play a secret service agent in the indie movie Reagan, out in 2022
  • Ashley Benson (ex-Abigail) will star in a scripted crime podcast from Audible called Sorry Charlie Miller, launching Feb. 25 
  • Billy Warlock (ex-Frankie) will appear in the documentary Baywatch: The American Dream, coming summer 2021

General Hospital

Guiding Light

  • Allison Janney (ex-Ginger)'s CBS sitcom, Mom, will wrap at the end of its current season, the show's eighth

One Life to Live

Passions

Santa Barbara

The Young and the Restless

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Loren Lott
Soaps

Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of February 3, 2021

Trevor St. John
Soaps

Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of September 28, 2020

Max Ehrich
Soaps

Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of October 19, 2020

Ryan Paevey
Soaps

Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of February 10, 2021