Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of February 24, 2021

All My Children
- Kathryn Newton (ex-Colby) stars in the time-loop film Map of Tiny Things, out now
- Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo) stars in Jupiter Ascending, debuting on Netflix on March 7
- Bradley Whitford (ex-Jason) will participate in ""Handling the Truth: A Conversation Between Lucy Lang and Aaron Sorkin," a live reading from A Few Good Men, on March 4
As the World Turns
- Julianne Moore (ex-Frannie/Sabrina) stars in the thriller Lisey's Story for AppleTV+, arriving this summer
- Michael Park (ex-Jack) guests on the latest episode of Bull, entitled "The Bad Client"
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
- Trevor Donovan (ex-Jeremy) will play a secret service agent in the indie movie Reagan, out in 2022
- Ashley Benson (ex-Abigail) will star in a scripted crime podcast from Audible called Sorry Charlie Miller, launching Feb. 25
- Billy Warlock (ex-Frankie) will appear in the documentary Baywatch: The American Dream, coming summer 2021
General Hospital
Guiding Light
- Allison Janney (ex-Ginger)'s CBS sitcom, Mom, will wrap at the end of its current season, the show's eighth
One Life to Live
Passions
Santa Barbara
The Young and the Restless