Demi Moore and K.J. Apa Talk Soaps as Career "Starting-off Point"
It's a very soapy Interview! In Interview magazine, two former soap stars—Demi Moore (ex-Jackie, General Hospital) and K.J. Apa, who starred on New Zealand's Shortland Street as Kane—talked about their respective soapy beginnings.
Moore told her Songbird co-star:
I started on a soap called General Hospital way back in the day. I was fully faking it till I made it. I had no clue what I was doing.
She added:
I met a young actress who I thought was the most incredible creature I had ever met. Her name is Nastassja Kinski. She spoke English well, but she didn’t read it well, and we both lived in an apartment building in West Hollywood with our single mothers. She was so self-possessed, so comfortable in her own skin. I was like, 'I don’t know what you have, but I want it.' She was pursuing acting and I thought, 'What do I have to lose?' And so off I went to figure out how to fucking make it work. But the soap opera was not where I wanted to be. It was just a starting-off point. How about you?
Apa could relate to her experience. He shared:
I was 16 when I started on a soap called Shortland Street. I had no idea what I was doing but I became a machine at learning lines, which came in handy because they shoot 25 scenes a day. It gave me the technical training that I needed. I felt like you did, in that I didn’t really want to stay there. I didn’t want to stay in New Zealand, full stop. There’s this thing in New Zealand called Tall Poppy Syndrome, where if you stand out, if you want to do anything too big or you dress weird, people give you shit and try to cut you down. I remember going to L.A. for the first time and being like, 'Holy shit. This is what it’s like to be in a place where you can dress how you want. No one cares if you’re gay or straight.' In New Zealand, it’s hard to be yourself if you’re not confident enough.