Demi Moore and K.J. Apa Talk Soaps as Career "Starting-off Point"

It's a very soapy Interview! In Interview magazine, two former soap stars—Demi Moore (ex-Jackie, General Hospital) and K.J. Apa, who starred on New Zealand's Shortland Street as Kane—talked about their respective soapy beginnings.

Moore told her Songbird co-star:

I started on a soap called General Hospital way back in the day. I was fully faking it till I made it. I had no clue what I was doing.

She added:

I met a young actress who I thought was the most incredible creature I had ever met. Her name is Nastassja Kinski. She spoke English well, but she didn’t read it well, and we both lived in an apartment building in West Hollywood with our single mothers. She was so self-possessed, so comfortable in her own skin. I was like, 'I don’t know what you have, but I want it.' She was pursuing acting and I thought, 'What do I have to lose?' And so off I went to figure out how to fucking make it work. But the soap opera was not where I wanted to be. It was just a starting-off point. How about you?

Apa could relate to her experience. He shared: