At General Hospital, the double wedding of Finn (Michael Easton) and Anna (Finola Hughes) and Peter (Wes Ramsey) and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is about to go down...with some major explosions! Co-head writers Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor teased the exciting reveals set to rock Port Charles with Soap Opera Digest.

First up, Anna is torn about keeping the secrets of Peter's misdeeds, plus his secret identity as her nephew. But one piece of mail might undo everything. O'Connor dished:

Anna hopes that the situation will resolve itself before she walks down that aisle. However, she may be forced to choose between the world of espionage and secrets and lies that she works in and the path of honesty with the man she intends to marry.

He added:

The contents of Alex Marick’s last will and testament may prove to be the ultimate bombshell at the double wedding.

Nearly the whole town's gunning for Peter, including Liesl (Kathleen Gati), whom he set up. Will the doctor stop the wedding? O'Connor added:

I think Obrecht believes she made a solid promise to Nathan [Ryan Paevey] that Maxie will always be protected. And if that wedding goes off without a hitch, she will have failed her son.

No matter who does the big reveal, Peter and Anna's worlds will surely never be the same!