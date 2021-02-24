Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital's Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) is currently bonding with his dad's ex Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco). Could a burgeoning friendship turn into something more? Zamprogna dished to Soap Opera Digest.

In an alternate-reality episode in 2018, Sam and Dante were married. Zamprogna reflected:

I think that [special episode] might have been some of the inspiration behind it. I don’t know where it’s going; neither of us really knows where it’s going. Fans are pretty passionate and I think they are trying to gauge, maybe, where to go with it. Keep in mind, Lulu [then-Emme Rylan] is still in a coma and could wake up, and Sam and Jason [Steve Burton] are forever and always kind of talked about as being together, but at this point, for me as an actor, it’s just fun to do something different, and I think Kelly [Monaco, Sam] feels the same way, from talking to her. We’re having fun — that’s all I know! We’ve never really gotten to work a whole lot together, so it’s kind of new and different for both of us and I think we’re both just enjoying that fact. I’m legitimately having a good time, having laughs. At the end of the day, if it’s just a friendship, then it’s just a friendship, and if they want to take it further, I don’t know, we’ll see what happens, I guess! I feel like people are pretty into it, from what I’ve been able to judge.

How would Dante and Lulu and Jason and Sam's fanbases react? Zamprogna speculated:

There are hard-core ‘Lante’ and hard-core ‘JaSam’ [fans] who are always not going to want to see their beloveds with other people, but I don’t know how realistic [that is]. It’s a show, and hopefully people will just enjoy the journey that the characters are going on, because that’s all this is, a journey. I enjoy what the show’s been doing. I hope fans do. Kelly and I are. There is no plan, as far as I know, for it to be anything or not be anything, it’s just seeing what happens. But I think, from the initial reaction, that people are digging it for the most part.”

Zamprogna wouldn't mind seeing a rivalry spring up between Dante and Jason, either. He dished: