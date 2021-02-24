Judge Judy Suffers Major Blow in Suit Against Rebel Entertainment Partners

Steven Bergman Photography

Television's favorite tell-it-like-it-is judge, Judith Sheindlin, was dealt a serious setback in her suit against against talent agent Richard Lawrence and Rebel Entertainment Partners on Wednesday. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Richard Burdge denied all three of Sheindlin's $22 million counterclaim suits against Lawrence and Rebel, where Burdge ruled, “Defendants’ demurrer is sustained,” Deadline is reporting.

This shuts down all three of Sheindlin's counterclaims as of right now; however, the claim can be amended, as the judge stated the "plaintiff is granted 30 days leave to amend." Last year, Rebel and Lawrence, along with his firm, A brams, Rubaloff & Lawrence, sued Sheindlin for breach of contract for $5 million over the $95 million- sale of her show's catalog to CBS in 2017. Sheindlin was accused of purchasing her catalog in 2015 for little or nothing and making a killing selling it to CBS.

Sheindlin's attorney Todd Eagan told the trade site,

This is simply a procedural issue with the Court to clarify our claims by allowing us to file an amended Complaint. The Court declined to dismiss the claims, and in making its ruling today the Court assumed that all of the facts pled in the Complaint are true – and they are true,” he added in service to his client. It is not disputed that Richard Lawrence received over $20 Million in packaging fees even though he did not represent a package and has caused significant damage to Judy Sheindlin by his wrongful conduct

Last year Sheindlin vowed to donate $4 million to charity if her legal maneuvering was successful.