Kim Delaney Teases What's to Come for Jackie Templeton on General Hospital

General Hospital's Kim Delaney (Jackie) is a busy woman. Not only is she generating story on GH, but she also just starred in the Lifetime movie The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother's Hunt for Justice.

Delaney spoke to Soaps.com about what's to come in Port Charles and whether she'd participate in the upcoming All My Children reboot, Pine Valley.

Delaney has loved reuniting with her GH co-star (and former AMC sibling) Michael E. Knight (Martin). She exclaimed:

Fans love seeing us together almost as much as we love being able to work together again.

Could the upcoming AMC reboot see her reviving the deceased character of Jenny? The actress said of Pine Valley:

All they have to do is ask, and I’m there. Sure, Jenny died, but someone asked me the other day if we ever saw her body. So maybe she’s out there, somewhere…

Back in Port Charles, what's coming up for intrepid journalist Jackie? Delaney teased: