Rome Flynn to Recur on Final Season of 'Dear White People'

Rome Flynn

The Bold and the Beautiful alum Rome Flynn (ex-Zende) is having a busy week. Not only is he joining Netflix's Raising Dion, but he will also recur on the fourth and final season of the streaming service's Dear White People. Deadline reports that Flynn will play David, opposite Antoinette Robinson's Coco.

Dear White People focuses on the challenges, biases, and injustices by students of color in a mostly-white Ivy League university. Justin Simien created the series, based on his 2014 indie film of the same name; Simien also is the writer, co-showrunner, and EP, along with EP/co-showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser.

Flynn posted a screencap of the news to Instagram, sharing:

