Sharon Case Picks Favorite The Young and the Restless Relationships and Storylines

Steven Bergman Photography

Sharon Case has played Sharon on The Young and the Restless since 1994. In her nearly three decades on the show, she's had some pretty memorable storylines. In a chat with CBS' Watch! magazine, Case looked back on some of her favorite co-stars and plots.

How has Sharon (the character) matured over the years? Case explained:

Well, she's kind of a Newman now. She married into the Newman family. She's the love of Nick's [Joshua Morrow] life.

Asked about her first day on set, the Emmy winner said:

I don't, it was so long ago! But I have a lot of special memories going all the way back with Melody Thomas Scott [Nikki]. And Sharon and Nikki's relationship is my favorite.

Which of Sharon's many shenanigans has been her favorite? Case stated: