Eric Martsolf Mourns the Loss of His Mother

Steven Bergman Photography

Thoughts and prayers go out to Days of Our Lives' Eric Martsolf (Brady Black). Martsolf revealed his mother passed away on Feb. 24. Martsolf posted a touching tribute of his mother on Instagram, where he praised her for her "toughness" and living "fiercely." Martsolf said in the caption,

Heaven was fortunate today to have received this angel. My Mom was the most original mixture of beauty and toughness I’ve ever known. She lived and loved fiercely, and the family unit was always to be treasured and never abandoned.

Read his full message below.