Next week Salem is going to be blown away when Jackée Harry arrives on the scene as the diva down to her socks, Paulina Price. Just what brings her to Salem? In an interview with EW.com, Harry revealed, come March 1, fans will meet the no-nonsense, outspoken, rich, and successful real estate mogul from sunny Miami who is also Lani's (Sal Stowers) aunt.

Harry dished,

Paulina has plenty of money and she lives in Miami. She's scandalous. I mean, you gotta be scandalous on Days of Our Lives — you need murder, scandal, and divorce! You also need secrets, and she has plenty. Secrets that'll be exposed later.

Sounds like she'll be a great fit in Salem. The Emmy Award-winning actress gave a little more tea regarding when she first meets Lani's husband Eli (Lamon Archey) and joked about if she had met him sooner.

Sal and Lamon Archey play the young African-American couple on the show, and they're so good-looking and so nice. I'll tell you what, if this had been 40 years ago I'd have jumped [Archey's] bones!

Alright now, Jackée! Harry is all about representation and raves about the long-overdue diversity on daytime dramas and helping the newcomers to the genre. The actress discussed Precious Way's (Chanel) debut to DAYS.

There's not a lot of diversity in Salem on Days of Our Lives, and Paulina points that out immediately. They can use a little bit of me! And my daughter Chanel will come along soon; she's played by Precious, who is totally new to acting. Chanel is a hot mess! She's as cute as she can be though, and reminds me of my real niece. I'm trying to help Precious along and help her get acclimated as much as I can. It's so important to help young people.

Can't wait for their arrival. See Harry's first scene and hear what she thinks about James Reynolds (Abe) here.