The Young and the Restless' Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) is in a bit of a paternity pickle. Rumor has it that his former fling, Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner), has his kid, and Kyle is determined to get to the bottom of it. Mealor dished all to Soap Opera Digest about the Abbott heir's family quest and how it might affect his relationship with Summer Newman (Hunter King).

Kyle prepares to do some sleuthing into Tara and her son, three-year-old Harrison. He also needs to be wary of Tara's ruthless hubby, Ashland. Mealor explained:

Kyle is having this internal struggle of what could happen if this all comes out. If this is his kid, I think part of him is afraid Summer could wonder where she fits in Kyle's life and she'll end up running away from him. Also he knows Ashland will not only come after him, but everyone in Kyle's life, and Kyle doesn't know how to protect all these people at the same time. It could also mean not having this child in his life. There are a lot of potential storms brewing.

Kyle heads out to fly off to NYC, but he finds a surprise closer to home. Mealor added:

He's on his way to the Jabot jet and there's Tara standing right there in the Grand Phoenix lobby. It's a shocker because this is someone he claimed to be in love with and hasn't seen in three years. Seeing her again is a nostalgic moment, in a way - but that feeling doesn't last long.

Tara warns off Kyle, who remains determined to find out if Harrison is his. Mealor observed: