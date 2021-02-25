WATCH: First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Gives Kelly Clarkson Advice on Life After Divorce

Photo by: White House/Chandler West

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is letting Kelly Clarkson know "things will get better" once the dust settles with her divorce from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock. The First Lady, who is a divorcée herself, was a guest on Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, which marked her first solo interview since she moved into the White House.

The Kelly Clarkson Show: White House Edition with the First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden took place in a socially-distanced setting at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, where Dr. Biden offered words of comfort to the singer/talk-show host as she is going through a tumultuous time with her divorce. Before President Joe Biden, the professor was married to Bill Stevenson for five years. She told Clarkson, had she not gotten a divorce from Stevenson in 1975, she wouldn't have gone on to marry POTUS in 1977 and have the family that she had.

Dr. Biden stated,

I look back on it now and I think, you know, if I hadn't gotten divorced, I never would've met Joe. I wouldn't have the beautiful family I have now. So, I really think things happen for the best. I think Kelly, over time, I don’t know how long it’s been for you [since the separation], but I think over time you heal. You're going to be surprised, and I can't wait until that day comes for you. You're going to call me up and you're going to say, 'Hey, Jill, you were right!'

Keep ya head up, Kelly! Watch Dr. Biden's advice below.