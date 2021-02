Jeremy Ray Valdez and Dan Martin Return to The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful is getting a visit from L.A.'s finest. Actor Jeremy Ray Valdez (Detective Sanchez) posted a photo on his Instagram page of himself on set; next to him is Dan Martin (Lieutenant Baker).

Valdez also posted a solo pic of him all masked up and a snap of B&B's Stage 31. Take a look behind the scenes below.