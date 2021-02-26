This week, Charlie (Mike Manning), Allie's (Lindsay Arnold) rapist and Claire's (Isabel Durant) boyfriend, meets his maker on Days of Our Lives. In a chat with Soap Hub, Manning discussed the character's journey and his experience on the soap.

He noted:

[Leaving] is kind of bittersweet. I don’t want to go, but at least I’m leaving knowing that my time there was… We got as much out of the character that we could have.

What was his favorite scene or moment on DAYS? Manning dished:

My high point on the show, in a really sick way, was getting to play the crazy, like the scenes between Tamara [Braun, Ava] and me when she was tied up during Christmas. One of my favorite lines was, 'Maybe I should put some lights on you,' and dress her up like a Christmas tree. That whole episode we really got to see Charlie enjoy spending the holidays with his mother for the first time. It just so happened that she was tied up to a chair. That was really fun to play. I’m not sure I’m going to get to play that many times in my career.

And Manning wouldn't be against coming back to Salem. He explained: