'Pine Valley' Showrunner Leo Richardson Shows Off First Episode Script

Things are coming together quite nicely with Pine Valley's creation. Showrunner Leo Richardson dropped on Twitter a picture of the first episode's script (sorry, no spoilers, kids!) and how almost two years' work and things are coming to fruition.

Pine Valley will center on a young journalist who arrives in the fictional berg with a secret agenda and reveals all the dark and killer history in the town, only to see herself embroiled in the feud surrounding the Kane and Santos clans. The sudser will also see the secrets surrounding the Kane and Santos families explored.

Richardson joins mothership All My Children grads Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley Vaughan Santos) and Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo Santos) as executive producers of the project, along with Shameless, Animal Kingdom, and Rebel- producing czar Andrew Stearn.