The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Phyllis Goes Gunning for Sally

Victor/Adam: Mr. Moneybags (Eric Braeden) and the black sheep Newman (Mark Grossman) decide to team up and get into business together. What does this mean for Victoria (Amelia Heinle)? Watch for the two to gear up for war as Victor is looking to have his empire grow even more.

Chelsea: The con artist/designer (Melissa Claire Egan) keeps fantasizing about getting even. Watch for Chelsea to score a win.

Nick: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) shields Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind).

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) isn't here for Ms. Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Phyllis wants her gone by any means. The hotelier finds out Sally has been trying to get info on Jack and his family via the internet. Watch for Phyllis to run back to tell Lauren (Tracey Bregman) about Sally's sleuthing and trying to woo Jack romantically as an attempt to get her fired. Will Phyllis get her way?

Summer: The tartlet (Hunter King) busts Kyle (Michael Mealor). How will the Abbott playboy fix this?

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) takes a chance. Watch for Jack to defend his actions.

Ashley: The chemist (Eileen Davidson) returns to Genoa City in her daughter Abby's (Melissa Ordway) time of need. Look for Ashley and Victor to meet up and discuss the worry they have for their child and what she's going through.

Devon: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) bottles up his guilt.

Lily: The communications exec (Christel Khalil) checks Victoria.

Nina: The screenwriter (Tricia Cast), along with her pal Cricket (sorry, that's who she'll be for me) aka Christine (Lauralee Bell), stand by Abby.