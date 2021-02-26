Who Does Zoe Really Love? The Bold and the Beautiful's Kiara Barnes Answers

Steven Bergman Photography

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Zoe (Kiara Barnes) is in quite the relationship pickle. She was engaged to Forrester Creations COO Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) while flirting heavily with Zende (Delon de Metz), who's into her sister Paris (Diamond White). Playing games cost Zoe her engagement to Carter, but what is her next step?

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, on sale now, Barnes opened up. She dished Zoe's love life and the many complications in it.

Where does Zoe's heart lie? She stated:

Zoe loves Carter so much. She's doing her best to fight for his trust again.

What about the model's feelings for Zende? Barnes explained:

I don't think she has real feelings for him. They had connection and a chemistry that felt natural, but with Carter, it's much more.

Zoe will do her best to win back Carter, but she also needs to mend fences with Paris. Getting into Zoe's head, Barnes said: