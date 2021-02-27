The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of March 1-5, 2021

Kiara Barnes

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers!

The Logan family comes together.

Zoe (Kiara Barnes) turns the lights down and tries to get romantic.

Eavesdropping causes heartbreak.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) tells Liam (Scott Clifton) to kick rocks.

Paris (Diamond White) and Zoe explode!

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) gives Zoe an answer about their future.

Paris and Zende (Delon de Metz) trip the light fantastic.

