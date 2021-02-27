The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Zoe Tries to Give Carter The Red Light Special

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of March 1-5, 2021
Author:
Publish date:
Kiara Barnes

Kiara Barnes

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers!

The Logan family comes together.

Zoe (Kiara Barnes) turns the lights down and tries to get romantic.

Eavesdropping causes heartbreak.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B): Wyatt Begs Katie to Reunite With His Daddy

Finn (Tanner Novlan) tells Liam (Scott Clifton) to kick rocks.

Paris (Diamond White) and Zoe explode!

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) gives Zoe an answer about their future.

Paris and Zende (Delon de Metz) trip the light fantastic.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

bb-spoilers-12:26:2020
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Carter Is Dumbfounded By Zoe’s Tantrum

bb-spoilers-1:16:2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Ridge Spies Zoe Laying Hands on Zende

bb-spoilers-12:19:2020
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Paris’ Play For Zende Brings Out the Petty In Zoe

bb-spoilers-10:9:2020
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Carter Wants Zoe to Move In While Zende Moves In on Zoe