Days of Our Lives spoiler promo for the week of March 1-5, 2021

Martha Madison, Alison Sweeney

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Sami's (Alison Sweeney) homecoming isn't going as well as expected. When Charlie (Mike Manning) turns up dead, she's suspect number one. It's a good thing her sister Belle (Martha Madison) is a lawyer.

Speaking of sisters, Paulina (Jackée Harry) hits Salem and points out that Abe (James Reynolds) is the man who knocked up HER sister.

Bonnie (Judi Evans) catches Abigail (Marci Miller) and Gabi (Camila Banus) pushing a laundry cart out of the Salem Inn . . . and may have an idea of what the frenemies are up to.

Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) confides in Susan (Stacy Haiduk) that Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) is serving up moist, delicious muffins to Brady (Eric Martsolf).

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) makes herself busy mending Xander's (Paul Telfer) kilt (yes, please) and encounters a wee prick.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) puts Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) under hypnosis to find out if his beloved Ciara (Victoria Konefal) visions are real or just a fantasy. Meanwhile, Ciara reads the latest news with great dread.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!