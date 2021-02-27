Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Rumors of Ciara's Death Have Been Greatly Exaggerated

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of March 1-5, 2021
Victoria Konefal, Robert Scott Wilson

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives Spoilers!

Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney) tries to get Belle (Martha Madison) to represent her.

Jennifer Rose phones home.

Orpheus (George DelHoyo) and Clyde (James Read) come to blows.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) take a hard pass on dinner with Bonnie (Judi Evans) and Justin (Wally Kurth).

Jack (Matthew Ashford) is forced to make a choice.

Evan (Brock Kelly)  toys with Ciara (Victoria Konefal) by making her think Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) has gone to the upper room.

Anna (Leann Hunley) pokes around and finds something quite intriguing.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) makes Salem take notice!

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) does her best to get close to Brady (Eric Martsolf), but Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) gets in the way.

Chad (Billy Flynn) chats with Anna about Abigail (Marci Miller). 

Previous Days of Our Lives Spoilers (DAYS): Sami's Return Brings Murder and Mayhem to Salem

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Chloe have a sit down about Xander (Paul Telfer).

Eli (Lamon Archey) and Abe (James Reynolds) try to figure out Kristen and Lani (Sal Stowers).

Jake (Brandon Barash) stands firm with Gabi (Camila Banus).

Sarah thinks Chloe is catching feelings for Brady.

Ben has a consultation with Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall).

Abigail spies on Gabi and Gwen (Emily O'Brien).

Justin has Bonnie's back.

Clyde tells Ben that Ciara is alive and well and being held by Evan.

Paulina throws shade at Abe.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoilers!

