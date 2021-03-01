Days of Our Lives head writer Ron Carlivati reflected on last year's casting of Cady McClain as Jennifer in an interview with Soap Opera Digest. The character recently exited stage left after a family crisis.

Carlivati reflected on the need for the character on canvas, stating:

When we realized Missy [Reeves, ex-Jennifer] wasn’t going to be available and we had already written this story of the one-night stand between Jack [Matthew Ashford] and Kate [Lauren Koslow], and the anniversary party blowup and the reveal of Gwen [Emily O’Brien] and the backstory of Laura [Jaime Lyn Bauer], obviously, there was no way to tell that story without Jennifer.

He added:

We had written this story through the revelations about Laura and Gwen and Jack, and then that was the sort of 'end' to that story. There's still the fallout with Gwen, but out of respect to Missy, we always felt like this person was coming in for us to be able to tell that story that was already written ,and then we would probably pause the character of Jennifer to just see what would happen next.

No matter who's playing her, Carlivati is looking forward to seeing Jennifer back in the future. He explained: