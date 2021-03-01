Ellen DeGeneres Lists Beverly Hills Mansion for $53.5 Million

Ellen DeGeneres has listed her Beverly Hills mansion for a pretty penny: $53.5 million! According to TMZ, the veteran talk show host bought the home from Maroon 5's Adam Levine in 2019 for $45 million.

The 10,000-square-foot property is in a gated community. Its many amenities include a pool, outdoor kitchen, pizza oven, indoor gym, spa, guest house, sunken tennis court, built-in dining room bar, and more. DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi own a number of other homes, TMZ adds.