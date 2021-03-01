The Young and the Restless has nabbed a new writer. Former CBS promotions director Susan Banks has joined Y&R's writing team. Banks, a former TV One executive producer. shared the information online about how much of a "honor" it was joining the show.

Banks posted,

Dear Family and Friends,



I am so excited to announce that my first script for The Young and the Restless airs on Monday, March 1, 2021.



Writing for the show is a thrilling ride that challenges my creative juices every week.



Bill and Lee Bell are icons of the television industry whose love, mentorship and support I have always cherished. It is an honor to be a part of their soap family and the legacy that has continued for almost 48 years.



What a delight to return home to work with the amazing cast and characters of one of the greatest, never-ending stories ever told.



The drama, rich with passion, intrigue, mystery and romance has captivated the hearts of many through the years.



I hope you, too, will share the magic and tune in to see my opening credit on my premiere episode. Who knows...you might even get hooked!



Thanks for your loving support...



Susan