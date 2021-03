Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives will welcome home Kyle Lowder (Rex) the week of March 8. According to Soaps.com, Dr. Brady returns to Salem and promptly acts as Debbie Downer for Xander's (Paul Telfer) bachelor party. Tension are sure to rise.

After all, Xander is wedding Rex's ex Sarah (Linsey Godfrey). Oh, and he swapped Sarah's dead baby with a living one. Sarah might have some explaining to do...