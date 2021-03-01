Sisters Joey and Hunter King to Compete on Netflix's Nailed It: Double Trouble

The Young and the Restless' Hunter King (Summer Newman) is teaming up with her younger sister, actress Joey King, to get into the reality TV competition business. The King sisters will square off in Netflix's Nailed It: Double Trouble. A spin-off of the streaming service's Nailed It series, the show features contestants, comprised of siblings to best friends, as pairings who are clueless when it comes to cake art.

The winners of the competition will snag a $10,000 prize. Hosted by Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres, the show teases this upcoming season,

We go far and wide for inspiration, ranging from delicious baked treats inspired by Greek mythology to sugary desserts from dear old Grandma.

Watch the promo below.

Nailed It: Double Trouble hits Netflix on March 26.