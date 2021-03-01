The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Will Carter Give Zoe Another Chance?

Author:
Publish date:
B&B Carter and Zoe

Zoe (Kiara Barnes) really thought she was a player at Forrester Creations, trying to marry Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and romance Zende (Delon de Metz) at the same time. Sis, who did you think you were, Ridge Forrester of the '80s (Ronn Moss)? Alas, the model's chickens have come home to roost and she's trying hard to keep her man Carter, but does he believe her apologies and tears?

Will Zoe get FC's COO?

Watch the promo below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

bb-spoilers-2:26:2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Zoe Tries To Give Carter the Red Light Special

bb-spoilers-12:26:2020
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Carter Is Dumbfounded By Zoe’s Tantrum

bb-spoilers-10:9:2020
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Carter Wants Zoe to Move In While Zende Moves In on Zoe

bb-recap-11:12:2020
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Carter Gets on Bended Knee For a Stunned Zoe