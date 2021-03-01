Zoe (Kiara Barnes) really thought she was a player at Forrester Creations, trying to marry Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and romance Zende (Delon de Metz) at the same time. Sis, who did you think you were, Ridge Forrester of the '80s (Ronn Moss)? Alas, the model's chickens have come home to roost and she's trying hard to keep her man Carter, but does he believe her apologies and tears?

Will Zoe get FC's COO?

Watch the promo below.