WATCH: The Young and the Restless Cast Recites Maya Angelou's "Equality"

Photo Credit: CBS

To commemorate the end of Black History Month and the start of Women's History Month, the cast of The Young and the Restless paid tribute. Sony Pictures TV shared a video of some of the show's stars reciting Dr. Maya Angelou's poem "Equality."

Mishael Morgan (Amanda) tweeted her joy at being included:

Brytni Sarpy (Elena) posted on Instagram:

Watch the moving moments below.