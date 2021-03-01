WATCH: Wendy Williams Picks One Lucky Guy to 'Date Wendy'

The Wendy Williams Show

Wendy Williams may be on her way to finding true love. Last month, the talk show host placed a casting call of sorts for men to take part in "Date Wendy." Male contestants between the ages of 40-65 submitted themselves to take part in the competition and it seems Williams may have found her Mr. Right.

On Feb. 26, three finalists made the cut but in the end the recently-divorced Williams chose one lucky guy who shares a mutual friend with Williams, actor/host Mario Lopez.

See who the winner is below!