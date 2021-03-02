WATCH: Kelly Ripa Says "All My Children Is Responsible For My Entire Life"

Kelly Ripa Steven Bergman Photography

Kelly Ripa is giving thanks to All My Children for who she is and what she's received. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ripa discusses how she wouldn't have a family and career if it wasn't for her time on the defunct ABC sudser. She also explained what motivated her to get involved with creating the AMC spinoff Pine Valley.

Ripa revealed,

I feel like in grand scheme of everything being what it is, soap opera fans are the original superfan. Soap opera fans predate Comic-Con, they predate American Idol, they predate all of these superfandoms of superfandoms. I feel like there's so much rich storytelling left to do.



Ripa also discussed if it wasn't because of her tenure as wild child heiress Hayley Vaughn Santos, she would have Live with Kelly and Ryan, but not the family she has now with former AMC co-star Mark Consuelos (Ex-Mateo Santos). Ripa stated,

All My Children is responsible for my entire life. I don't like say that lightly. I met my husband on All My Children. I had my children on All My Children. I got this job standing in my dressing room on All My Children. It's responsible for my entire life. I'm not being glib when I say that.

Watch Ripa talk about her AMC roots and discuss their virtual road trip with co-host Ryan Seacrest, and more below!