Shelley Hennig to Star in Netflix's Limited Series 'The Woman in the House'

Days of Our Lives alum Shelley Hennig (ex-Stephanie) is coming to Netflix. The actress is set to star in the streamer's eight-episode, limited series The Woman in the House, according to Deadline.

Kristen Bell headlines the Gloria Sanchez Productions vehicle; she also executive produces, along with Jessica ElbaumWill Ferrell, and Brittney Segal for Gloria Sanchez Productions. Marti Noxon is creative consultant.

Co-showrunners Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson, and Larry Dorf created Woman, which centers on Bell's Anna, who watches the world go by, heartbroken. When a hunky man moves in across the street, things begin to look up...until Anna witnesses a murder. But was what she saw even real?

Hennig plays "sweet and sexy" Lisa in the show. But is her pretty face hiding secrets galore, as Anna seems to think?

