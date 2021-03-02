Richard Burgi ABC, Desperate Housewives

The Young and the Restless has cast Richard Burgi (ex-Karl, Desperate Housewives; ex-Paul, General Hospital) as Ashton Locke. Deadline is reporting that Burgi will play the cutthroat businessman on a recurring basis beginning on March 11th.

Y&R introduced the character of Ashton Locke when Theo (Tyler Johnson) returned to Genoa City and revealed to Sally (Courtney Hope) that Kyle (Michael Mealor) had an affair with Locke's wife, Tara (Elizabeth Leiner). As it turns out, that affair may very well have resulted in a child.

Burgi was last seen on daytime in 2016 when he played District Attorney and serial killer Paul Hornsby on GH.

