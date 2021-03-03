General Hospital's Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) finally has the blinders removed regarding her faux-son Peter August (Wes Ramsey) and is clued in on the crimes he's committed. The WSB's top agent is determined to bring him to justice but is conflicted on how that can be done without breaking her goddaughter Maxie's (Kirsten Storms) heart. What can a super spy do?

Enter Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart). Anna and Valentin decide it's time Peter pays for his heinous actions and must keep Maxie away from Peter's devious deeds. Watch the two scheme to keep Maxie out of harm's way below.