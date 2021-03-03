Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of March 3, 2021
- Abigail Spencer (ex-Becca) will recur on ABC's new drama series Rebel
- Sofia Black-D'Elia (ex-Bailey)'s Freeform pilot, Single Drunk Female, has been ordered to series; the comedy's season will consist of 10 episodes
- Denise Vasi (ex-Randi) runs healthy lifestyle brand Maed
- Finn Wittrock (ex-Damon) stars in the rom-com Long Weekend, out March 12
- Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie)'s trailer for Without Remorse, out April 30 on Prime Video, has dropped; watch it here
- Morgan Freeman (ex-Roy) will headline the Zach Braff-directed flick A Good Person
- Ming-Na Wen (ex-Lien) is set to voice a character in Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai
- Anthony Turpel (ex-R.J.) stars in Love, Victor; Season 2 will premiere on June 11 on Hulu
- Darin Brooks (Wyatt) announced on Instagram that he's launched a production company called Making It Media
- Denise Richards (Shauna) stars in The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders, featured in the Cheer! Rally! Kill! 5-Film Collection of DVDs, out March 2 from Lionsgate
- Marilyn McCoo (ex-Tamara) has released a new single, "Silly Love Songs," with her husband, Billy Davis, Jr.
- Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa) has finished filming the Hallmark flick Love Is Trending, she shared on Instagram
- Felisha Terrell (ex-Arianna) will appear in the futuristic film The Tomorrow War, out July 23
- Blake Berris (ex-Nick) stars in the film The Shuroo Process, which has scored distribution deals all over the world
- Kimberly McCullough (ex-Robin) announced on Instagram that she has directed the first two episodes of Season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, debuting May 14 on Disney+
- Réal Andrews (Taggert) has revived his Getting Real with Réal podcast; listen here
- Richard Steinmetz (ex-Joe Jr.) stars in the web series Pilot Season episode "The Nuclear Option," out March 16
- Erik Valdez (ex-Trey) has had his CW show Superman & Lois renewed for Season 2
- Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) will star in the action-thriller film M.I.A., which will start production in the second quarter of this year
- Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar) will direct her first feature film, Diario: Mujer y Cafe, this summer in Puerto Rico
- Allison Janney (ex-Ginger)'is in talks to star in The People We Hate at the Wedding
- Gerardo Celasco (ex-Miguel) will star in NBC's drama pilot National Parks
- Eva Marcille (ex-Tyra) co-hosts a podcast called The Undressing Room
- Peter Porte (ex-Ricky) participated in the viral hit Bachelor: The Unauthorized Parody Musical
- Eddie Cibrian (ex-Matt) stars in the Netflix comedy series Country Comfort, premiering March 19
- Madison Thompson (Jordan) will guest on ABC's American Housewife, airing March 3 on 8:30 PM EST
- Sean Dominic (Nate) stars in the dramatic mockumentary Code 13: Unreadable
- Vivica A. Fox (ex-Stephanie) stars in The Wrong Cheerleader, a Lifetime film featured in the Cheer! Rally! Kill! 5-Film Collection of DVDs, out March 2 from Lionsgate
- Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella) will direct and executive produce a comedy pilot for HBO Max called The Gordita Chronicles