Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of March 3, 2021

Kimberly McCullough

All My Children

Another World

As the World Turns

  • Ming-Na Wen (ex-Lien) is set to voice a character in Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai

The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Anthony Turpel (ex-R.J.) stars in Love, Victor; Season 2 will premiere on June 11 on Hulu
  • Darin Brooks (Wyatt) announced on Instagram that he's launched a production company called Making It Media
  • Denise Richards (Shauna) stars in The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders, featured in the Cheer! Rally! Kill! 5-Film Collection of DVDs, out March 2 from Lionsgate

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

Guiding Light

  • Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) will star in the action-thriller film M.I.A., which will start production in the second quarter of this year
  • Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar) will direct her first feature film, Diario: Mujer y Cafe, this summer in Puerto Rico
  • Allison Janney (ex-Ginger)'is in talks to star in The People We Hate at the Wedding

Passions

  • Gerardo Celasco (ex-Miguel) will star in NBC's drama pilot National Parks

The Young and the Restless

