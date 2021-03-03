Chelsea Blinks Once Outing Shadam on The Young and The Restless (WATCH)

Lord in the morning, The Young and the Restless' Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is trapped in a hellish nightmare, watching the love of her life Adam (Mark Grossman), getting cozy with his ex Sharon (Sharon Case) while she can't walk out of the room to unsee it and talk about how vile she thinks they are. All of that is changing, with her best bud Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) coming around and starting to see Chels getting better by the minute, with Adam being none the wiser.

On Monday's Y&R, Chelsea is finally able to convey to Chloe about Adam and Sharon's kiss and the designer's claims the two are creeping behind her back. Just what are the two friends going to do with this info?

Watch the two scheming fashionistas confer below!