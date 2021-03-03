Dynasty Alum Geoffrey Scott Dead at 79

Multi-soap veteran Geoffrey Scott has passed away at age 79, notes The Hollywood Reporter. The Dark Shadows and Dynasty alum died Feb. 23 in Broomfield, Colorado of Parkinson's disease.

Primetime soap fans might recognize Scott as Dynasty's Mark Jennings. The first husband of Krystle Carrington (Linda Evans), tennis pro Mark was brought to town (AKA Denver, Colorado) by a vengeful Alexis Carrington (Joan Collins), seeking to disrupt her rival's marriage to Blake (John Forsythe).

Daytime soap fans might recognize Scott as Dark Shadows' Sky Rumson, Guiding Light's Billy Lewis, General Hospital's David McAllister, or Where the Heart Is' Jeffrey Jordan. A staple on '70s and '80s programs like Cliffhangers! and Concrete Cowboys, Scott also made his mark in ad campaigns for Maxwell House, Old Spice, and Camel Cigarettes.

Scott is survived by wife Cheri Catherine Scott and twin sons Christopher and Matthew.