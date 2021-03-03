First Impressions: Jackée Harry as Paulina Price on Days of Our Lives

Author:
Publish date:
Jackée Harry

Jackée Harry

Jackée Harry made her long anticipated debut as Paulina Price on Days of Our Lives. She popped in at Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli's (Lamon Archey) place to catch up with her family.

After she greeted her niece, Paulina pulled Eli in for a big squeeze (she's a hugger) and determined he was in fine shape (indeed). Then, she turned to Abe (James Reynolds) and gave him a jab for knocking up her sister. Abe however, didn't find it all that amusing. 

What did you think of Harry's debut? Sound off in the comments below!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Jackée Harry, Jackee Harry
Days of Our Lives

Jackée Harry Gives the 411 on Her DAYS Debut

Jackee Harry
Days of Our Lives

Jackée Harry Hints Who Paulina Bumps Heads With on DAYS

days logo
Days of Our Lives

Precious Way Cast on DAYS as Jackée Harry's Daughter

days-spoilers-2:26:2021
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Rumors of Ciara's Death Have Been Greatly Exaggerated