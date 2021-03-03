First Impressions: Jackée Harry as Paulina Price on Days of Our Lives

Jackée Harry made her long anticipated debut as Paulina Price on Days of Our Lives. She popped in at Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli's (Lamon Archey) place to catch up with her family.

After she greeted her niece, Paulina pulled Eli in for a big squeeze (she's a hugger) and determined he was in fine shape (indeed). Then, she turned to Abe (James Reynolds) and gave him a jab for knocking up her sister. Abe however, didn't find it all that amusing.

What did you think of Harry's debut? Sound off in the comments below!