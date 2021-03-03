Tristan Rogers

Tristan Rogers (Robert Scorpio) took to Cameo to have a little chat about Wes Ramsey (Peter August) and the General Hospital storyline revolving around his character.

Rogers, who has played the super spy on GH for just over 40 years, discussed the “horrible storyline” involving Ramsey as devilish Peter, the son of madman Cesar Faison (Anders Hove), and how [the writers] “don’t know how to get out of it except to make it worse.”

Rogers went on to say that fans should, “give ole Wes the benefit of the doubt” because he was “wrong for the character” and “too much of a gentleman.” Check out the rest of Rogers’ Cameo chat below: