The Bold and the Beautiful's ruthless publishing tycoon "Dollar" Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) seems to have it all: looks, a vast fortune, heirs to take over his legacy, and a thriving empire despite the economy. The one thing Bill can't get right is his romance with his ex-wife Katie Logan (Heather Tom), whom he's married twice.

Between Bill having an illicit romance with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) while married to Katie the first time and Bill pursuing a relationship with her big sister Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) with Katie's blessing and encouragement due to her suffering from postpartum depression, the two always found their way back to each other.

On Tuesday, Bill came once again to Katie, hat in hand, to plead his case for her to take him back after being caught on camera kissing Brooke.

While Katie seems to be debating reuniting with Bill and it seems she may be taking things slow with rekindling their romance, should she? VOTE BELOW!