Family's the name of the game on The Young and the Restless!

When Grandpa Victor (Eric Braeden) expresses concern for Summer (Hunter King) at Crimson Lights, Mama Bear Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) isn't so sure he's being sincere. The Moustache insists something's "weighing" on Summer, and Phyllis brushes off Summer's challenges at JCV.

How are things going with "that boy" Kyle (Michael Mealor)? Victor wonders. Let's not interfere, encourages Phyllis. The Newman patriarch isn't having any of that, insisting he looks out for his family, no matter what.

Meanwhile, Summer isn't letting her mom fight her battles for her. She's squared off against Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) at Jabot. She recaps her redheaded rival's misdeeds in Los Angeles: namely, lying about her impending death to keep Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and abducting Flo (Katrina Bowden).

Sally snarks back that Summer shouldn't be throwing around accusations, since the fashionista is herself holding a "live grenade" about Kyle's fling with Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner). Summer gets her not-so-subliminal hints that there's more to the story, so she asks Sally about it outright; Ms. Spectra demurs and tells her to go ask Kyle.

Over at the Grand Phoenix, Kyle faces off with Tara about the possible paternity of her son Harrison. Tara admits DNA tests prove the boy is his child. Stunned, Kyle wants to know more, but Tara demands he back off and that the truth stay hidden.

Watch the Newman and Abbott drama go down below.