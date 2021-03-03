The Wendy Williams Show/PR Photos

How you doin', Jackée Harry? On the March 2 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Wendy Williams wrapped up her "Hot Topics" segment by discussing Harry joining Days of Our Lives as Paulina Price.

Williams shared that she is usually a casual soap fan, but Harry's Salem debut kept her glued to her seat. She dished:

But for Days of Our Lives, I’m watching the whole time and I got up and came back to the TV and I thought I missed it. And I called up and they said, 'No, you didn’t miss it. She hasn’t come on yet.' And I’m looking, I’m looking, I’m staring, I’m looking.

Finally, Harry made her appearance. Williams added:

It was the last five seconds of the episode. But it was worth it; it was worth it. This is the set-up for our friend and her new role.

She then proceeded to show a brief clip of Paulina hitting town in style, to much audience applause. Watch Wendy share her thoughts below, starting at 19:52.