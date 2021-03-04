Days of Our Lives Caption This: Xander's Tilted Kilt Raises More Than Eyebrows! (PHOTOS)

Paul Telfer

On Days of Our Lives, Xander (Paul Telfer) took a time out with another woman whilst his betrothed Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) was out shopping for wedding dresses.

Sarah thought she walked in on an X-rated version of Brigadoon, but Xander was only hanging it out for his seamstress.

No worries though. Unlike Sarah, Xander isn't suspicious enough to think it's bad luck for Sarah to see him in his wedding dress before the wedding.

Take your best Caption This shot at these scenes from Days and comment below!