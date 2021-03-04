Steve Harvey Steven Bergman Photography

Facebook Watch is going all in with Steve Harvey. The digital platform has given the green light for 20 more weeks of his hit talk show, Steve on Watch, from the multi-hyphenated Harvey's East 112 and Endeavor Content’s Film 45.

The show has been a mega hit for Facebook Watch as it had more than 55 million people viewing the show in 2020 (with a minimum of one minute of viewing). The show will premiere later on in the year, according to Deadline.

The show will also return to taping in front of a live audience where they will follow the guidelines of the state it is being filmed in. The current season is taped at Harvey's home, with a specially constructed studio, which allows for filming during the coronavirus pandemic. In a released statement, Harvey said about the renewal,