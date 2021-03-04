Wes Ramsey Steven Bergman Photography

Wes Ramsey (Peter) is speaking out regarding recent criticism surrounding his storyline on General Hospital. Earlier in the week, Ramsey's co-star, Tristan Rogers (Robert) appeared on Cameo. He had some harsh words over the current storyline he's in and asked fans "don't be too hard on" Ramsey over it.

RELATED: Tristan Rogers Sounds Off on General Hospital's Peter August Storyline

Rogers went on to blame the current GH writers who seemed to be, "painting themselves into a corner and they don't know how to get out of it except to make it worse." He added that Ramsey was "too much of a gentleman" to play the son of Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) and needed someone like Hove to play the role.

Ramsey broke his silence via Instagram where he distanced himself from the remarks Rogers made and stated,

You will never hear me critique (on any public platform) the people responsible for the creative opportunities I enjoy each day.

Ramsey went out to praise the GH team and stated,

Without the trust of my writers, directors, producers & fellow actors, it would be impossible to live out my dreams.

Read the full statement below.